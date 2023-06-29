Romantic Love Title 3

Elevate your love-themed content with a romantic motion title overlay. This transparent design features a charming heart motif and smooth, elegant animation that pairs beautifully with any footage. Customize the headline, supporting text, and colors to match your brand or event. Ideal for Valentine messages, proposals, save‑the‑dates, social posts, and intros, it delivers a clean, minimal look with a gentle, affectionate vibe. Simply drop it over your video and render a polished, professional result in seconds.