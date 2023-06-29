Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Romantic Love Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Romantic Love Title 4

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Romance
Minimal
Heart shape
Elegant
23exports
rating
Set the mood with a romantic motion title overlay designed for Valentine messages and love-themed content. This transparent, minimal design features elegant typography, a sweet envelope-and-heart motif, and gentle sparkles. Customize headline, subline, and details, adjust colors and fonts, and add your own audio to match the vibe. Perfect for intros, overlays, social posts, and heartfelt announcements, it delivers smooth animation and a cozy, refined look that enhances any romantic story.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us