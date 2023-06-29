Romantic Love Title 2

Elevate your love-themed videos with a charming, hand-drawn motion title overlay. This transparent romantic title features playful hearts, leafy flourishes, and gentle line art accents that frame your headline beautifully. Ideal for Valentine content, proposals, date-night promos, or heartfelt messages. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or mood, then export as a clean overlay for seamless use over any footage. With soft pacing and tasteful, minimal styling, this title delivers warmth and clarity without clutter—perfect for intros, captions, and romantic storytelling.