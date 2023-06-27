Romantic Transitions 2

Bring love to your edits with a swift, transparent stinger transition. A glossy 3D heart sweeps across the frame as floating hearts and luminous beams create a vibrant romantic wipe. Designed for overlays, it cleanly bridges scenes with smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for Valentine promos, couples’ vlogs, wedding highlight reels, or any love‑themed content. Fine‑tune the scene color to match your brand or footage. This energetic yet charming transition is perfect for editors, creators, and streamers who want a quick, eye‑catching cut that feels warm, modern, and on‑theme.