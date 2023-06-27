Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Romantic Transitions 4 - Original - Poster image

Romantic Transitions 4

00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Heart shape
Romance
82exports
rating
Bring love to your cuts with a charming 3D heart stinger transition. This transparent overlay expands to full screen to conceal your edit, then glides away to reveal the next scene. Smooth, elegant motion, glowing light rays, and drifting particles create a warm, romantic vibe. Perfect for Valentine’s content, proposals, wedding highlights, and heartfelt reels. Colors are fully customizable, making it easy to match your brand or footage. Drop it over two clips and enjoy a clean, polished, professional handoff between scenes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us