Romantic Transitions 4

Bring love to your cuts with a charming 3D heart stinger transition. This transparent overlay expands to full screen to conceal your edit, then glides away to reveal the next scene. Smooth, elegant motion, glowing light rays, and drifting particles create a warm, romantic vibe. Perfect for Valentine’s content, proposals, wedding highlights, and heartfelt reels. Colors are fully customizable, making it easy to match your brand or footage. Drop it over two clips and enjoy a clean, polished, professional handoff between scenes.