Romantic Transitions 5

Bring love to your edits with a romantic stinger transition featuring a 3D heart formation and sweeping rose petals. This transparent overlay wipes fully across the screen for seamless scene changes, then cleanly reveals your next shot. Expect smooth motion, depth-of-field detail and vibrant, customizable colors that fit any brand or mood. Perfect for couples’ videos, wedding highlights, Valentine promos, or love-themed streams and vlogs. Fast, elegant and ready to drop into timelines for YouTube, streaming, and social edits.