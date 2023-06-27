Romantic Transitions 3

Add instant romance to your edits with a fast, elegant stinger transition. A glossy 3D heart bursts through a field of petals and glowing streaks, expanding to full screen to mask your cut before cleanly revealing the next scene. This transparent overlay is perfect for streamers, editors, and creators who want a stylish love‑themed transition. Colors are fully adjustable to match any brand or mood. Use it for streams, vlogs, promos, or any project that needs a touch of warmth and charm.