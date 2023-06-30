Romantic Transitions 9

Bring a touch of elegance to your edits with a romantic stinger transition made of drifting rose petals. This transparent overlay starts and ends on alpha with a full-screen wipe in the middle, perfect for masking scene cuts in streams or videos. Crafted with 3D motion graphics and a soft, cinematic depth of field, it delivers a refined, love-themed accent for weddings, Valentine’s content, proposals, and more. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or mood and drop it into your timeline for instant polish across platforms.