Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Romantic Transitions 8 - Original - Poster image

Romantic Transitions 8

00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Romance
3D motion graphics
Flower
103exports
rating
Bring a romantic touch to your edits with a seamless stinger transition of 3D rose petals and heart accents. This transparent overlay cleanly covers the screen mid‑wipe, then reveals your next scene with elegance. Ideal for live streams, YouTube, weddings, Valentine’s content, and heartfelt social clips. The motion feels soft yet purposeful, and colors can be tuned to match your brand or mood. Use it between segments, intros, or scene changes whenever you want a smooth, love‑themed cut that stands out.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us