Carousel Nexus - Post
00:16 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 66 videos · 1 image · 78 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
11exports
Launch attention‑grabbing videos with a modern multiscreen opener. This energetic template mixes bold titles, clean grids, carousel cards and slick UI touches like search, cursor clicks, progress bars and CTA pills. Glide through a 3D tunnel, assemble mosaics, and end on a crisp logo scene. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers and portfolio highlights. Customize text, colors, and fonts, then drop in your media for a fast, professional result that showcases more in less time.
Available formats:
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev