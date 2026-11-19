Create a high‑impact vertical multiscreen opener that blends minimal, digital design with energetic motion. Showcase multiple clips across rounded‑corner cards, rotating carousels and clean grid layouts. A 3D tunnel scene with perspective lines adds depth, while a bold search bar and clickable UI elevate the modern feel. Smooth slide‑ins, staggered builds and parallax movement keep attention before landing on a crisp logo and tagline. Perfect for intros, promos and story placements, this template is optimized for fast customization and bold brand reveals.