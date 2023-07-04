Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Colorful Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Colorful Intro Opener

00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Memphis
Promo
Flat design
Bold
5Kexports
rating
Launch your channel with a vibrant opener that pops. This 2D, Memphis-inspired design blends bold typography, playful doodles, and wavy ribbon transitions to showcase your photos and headlines with flair. Customize colors, text, and images across multiple scenes, then finish with a clear subscribe call-to-action and social icons. Fast, energetic motion keeps viewers hooked, making it ideal for promos, intros, and quick teasers. Perfect for creators, brands, and influencers who want a colorful, modern look that’s easy to edit and ready to share.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Colorful Trendy Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:29
Colorful Trendy Opener Original theme video
Quick Creative Intro
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:09
Quick Creative Intro Original theme video
Modern Abstract Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:28
Modern Abstract Opener Original theme video
Trendy Opener - Horizontal
By Harchenko
Edit
00:12
Trendy Opener - Horizontal Original theme video
Colorful Summer Promo
By tinomotion
Edit
4K
00:30
Colorful Summer Promo Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:09
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Trendy Opener
By kalinichev
Edit
00:31
Trendy Opener Original theme video
Trendy Multiframe
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:26
Trendy Multiframe Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us