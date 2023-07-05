Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Facebook Social Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Facebook Social Media Opener

00:32 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Facebook
Social Media Promo
Social Media Post
Emoji
3.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your Facebook presence with an energetic, 3D social media promo. This opener brings your posts to life with floating reaction emojis, glowing likes, and polished interface cards. Customize text, colors, and media to match your brand, then highlight engagement with playful motion and lens-flare accents. Ideal for page launches, campaigns, and channel branding, it blends flat UI design with depth and drift for a modern, attention-grabbing look. Perfect for marketers, creators, and businesses wanting a vibrant Facebook-themed intro that drives clicks and follows.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Facebook Social Media Intro
By kalinichev
Edit
00:09
Facebook Social Media Intro Original theme video
Dynamic Social Media Promo
By zevs
Edit
00:18
Dynamic Social Media Promo Original theme video
Facebook Promotion
By minnapicture
Edit
00:30
Facebook Promotion Original theme video
Instagram Promo
By kalinichev
Edit
00:28
Instagram Promo Original theme video
Hype Rush Intro Opener
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:17
Hype Rush Intro Opener Original theme video
Facebook Promo
By motifixer
Edit
00:27
Facebook Promo Original theme video
Facebook Live
By zevs
Edit
00:11
Facebook Live Original theme video
3D Social Icons Showcase
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:14
3D Social Icons Showcase Text theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us