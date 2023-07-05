Facebook Social Media Opener

Showcase your Facebook presence with an energetic, 3D social media promo. This opener brings your posts to life with floating reaction emojis, glowing likes, and polished interface cards. Customize text, colors, and media to match your brand, then highlight engagement with playful motion and lens-flare accents. Ideal for page launches, campaigns, and channel branding, it blends flat UI design with depth and drift for a modern, attention-grabbing look. Perfect for marketers, creators, and businesses wanting a vibrant Facebook-themed intro that drives clicks and follows.