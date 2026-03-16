Tilewave Opener
00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 35 videos · 1 image · 30 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Shape a striking opener that blends fast, flowing media tiles with bold titles and a crisp logo reveal. This intro combines minimal design with soft, neumorphic cards, gradient text, and smooth, staggered motion for a modern, premium feel. Ideal for brand promos, channels, and product teasers, it showcases your visuals in sleek mosaic arrangements before landing on a polished logo lockup. Easily customize colors, texts, and media to match your identity, and deliver an energetic title sequence that stands out across platforms.
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