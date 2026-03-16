Tilewave Opener

Shape a striking opener that blends fast, flowing media tiles with bold titles and a crisp logo reveal. This intro combines minimal design with soft, neumorphic cards, gradient text, and smooth, staggered motion for a modern, premium feel. Ideal for brand promos, channels, and product teasers, it showcases your visuals in sleek mosaic arrangements before landing on a polished logo lockup. Easily customize colors, texts, and media to match your identity, and deliver an energetic title sequence that stands out across platforms.