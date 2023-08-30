Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Puzzle Journey - Original - Poster image

Vintage Puzzle Journey

00:51 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Grunge
Jigsaw puzzle
Retro
Light leak
489exports
rating
Craft a nostalgic story with a moody grunge slideshow built around bold titles and jigsaw puzzle reveals. Warm earth tones, light leaks, bokeh and film-grain textures evoke a retro, analog feel while smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep the motion elegant and cohesive. Swap in your own media and headlines across multiple scenes to build promos, reels, title sequences, and more. The centered composition and symmetrical puzzle panels guide attention to your message while maintaining a distinctive vintage aesthetic.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us