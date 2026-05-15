Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Clean Sweep - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean Sweep - Vertical

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Line wipe
Sliding panel
7exports
rating
Make a powerful impression with a clean, vertical story opener. This minimal template pairs bold, centered headlines with sliding panels and smooth line‑wipe transitions to showcase photos or video clips. Use it for quick promos, intros, or reels and finish with a strong logo lock‑up and URL. Flexible color and font controls let you match any brand style, while energetic pacing keeps viewers engaged. Ideal for social stories and ads, it delivers elegant motion design without clutter—just clear messaging and striking visuals that put your content front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us