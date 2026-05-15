Clean Sweep - Vertical

Make a powerful impression with a clean, vertical story opener. This minimal template pairs bold, centered headlines with sliding panels and smooth line‑wipe transitions to showcase photos or video clips. Use it for quick promos, intros, or reels and finish with a strong logo lock‑up and URL. Flexible color and font controls let you match any brand style, while energetic pacing keeps viewers engaged. Ideal for social stories and ads, it delivers elegant motion design without clutter—just clear messaging and striking visuals that put your content front and center.