Neon Shear

Bring your brand to life with a sleek, minimal logo animation built for modern intros and outros. Neon light streaks cut through a dark canvas to reveal your mark with stylish glow and polished reflection sweeps. Finish strong with a clean, typed tagline or URL beneath the logo. Easily customize colors, background, fonts, and text to match your identity. The centered layout keeps focus where it matters while the dynamic motion delivers high-impact, futuristic appeal. Perfect for channels, promos, and branded bumpers where clarity and style need to hit instantly.