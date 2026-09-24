Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Candy Capsules - Original - Poster image

Candy Capsules

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Flat design
Lower third
Rounded rectangle
Cute
26exports
rating
Bring personality to your videos with playful bubble-sticker motion titles. This transparent overlay pack blends flat design, rounded capsules, and chat‑bubble variants for highly readable, vibrant lower thirds and callouts. Each title pops and slides in with bouncy motion and decorative accents for a friendly, modern feel. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop over interviews, explainers, livestreams, YouTube chapters, and social content. The preview’s grid makes it easy to pick a favorite style while the centered demos show real‑world scale. Quick to edit, bold on screen, and perfect for any platform.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us