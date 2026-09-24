Candy Capsules

Bring personality to your videos with playful bubble-sticker motion titles. This transparent overlay pack blends flat design, rounded capsules, and chat‑bubble variants for highly readable, vibrant lower thirds and callouts. Each title pops and slides in with bouncy motion and decorative accents for a friendly, modern feel. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop over interviews, explainers, livestreams, YouTube chapters, and social content. The preview’s grid makes it easy to pick a favorite style while the centered demos show real‑world scale. Quick to edit, bold on screen, and perfect for any platform.