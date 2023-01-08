Travel Lower Third - 8

Showcase your destinations with a clean, eye-catching travel lower third. This transparent overlay features map pins, a dashed route, and polaroid-style image frames that slide in with playful motion. Customize fonts, colors, and up to five photos to match your brand. Perfect for travel vlogs, guides, and promos, it keeps your footage visible while adding a bold, flat-design title bar. Quick to edit and ready for social or broadcast, this template helps you highlight locations, itineraries, and stories with clarity and style.