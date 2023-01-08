Travel Lower Third - 24

Showcase destinations with a crisp, modern travel lower third. This transparent overlay features a minimalist world map panel, bold headline, supporting description, and a pill badge for key info like prices or labels. Smooth slide-ins keep it readable over any footage. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, tour promos, news segments, or itinerary breakdowns. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The flat, minimal design complements diverse visuals while staying informative and unobtrusive.