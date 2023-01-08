Travel Lower Third - 19

Give your videos a fresh, travel-ready polish with this transparent lower third. Clean flat design, vibrant colors, and playful motion highlight your headline and subtitle while keeping the focus on your footage. Tropical leaves and a sweeping accent line add sunny, nature-inspired character. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Perfect for YouTube, social media, promos, vlogs, or lifestyle content when you need a neat, modern title overlay that feels bright and inviting.