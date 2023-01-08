Travel Lower Third - 4

Give your travel videos a bright, fun identity with this transparent lower third. Clean flat-design icons—like a beach chair, parasol and a bouncing ball—pair with a bold title and subtitle to spotlight destinations, episodes or segments. It’s optimized as a lower-third overlay, so it layers perfectly over footage for YouTube, social media, vlogs, promos and agency reels. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it onto any edit for an instant summer vibe. The playful motion and clear hierarchy keep your information readable while adding warm vacation energy.