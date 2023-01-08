Travel Lower Third - 26

Showcase destinations with a playful travel lower third. This transparent overlay features a folded map, animated route, and a location pin beside a bold headline and subtitle. Built in a clean flat design with vibrant colors, it’s perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, tours, or city guides. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The write-on title animation, pin drop, and sparkles add an engaging touch without distracting from your footage. Add it to any 16:9 video to label places, segments, or itineraries in seconds.