Travel Lower Third - 27

Give your travel videos a polished touch with a clean, flat-design lower third. This transparent overlay features a subtle world map background and a playful bus icon that slides in to introduce destinations or segments. Customize two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand or itinerary. The smooth motion and minimal layout make it perfect for travel vlogs, tour promos, city guides, and event coverage. Drop it over any footage to highlight locations, routes, or updates without clutter. Fast to edit, easy to read, and built for modern 16:9 projects.