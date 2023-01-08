Travel Lower Third - 10

Showcase destinations with a playful tropical lower third. This transparent overlay features a flat-design beach scene with palms, water and birds, perfect for travel vlogs, tourism promos and event highlights. Add a bold headline and drop it over any footage for instant vacation vibes. Smooth, staggered text reveals and flowing accent strokes keep it fun and eye-catching. Ideal for YouTube, social media and broadcast edits where you need a quick, vibrant title bar that complements your visuals without getting in the way.