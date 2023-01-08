Travel Lower Third - 22

Elevate your on-screen IDs with a refined scroll lower third. This transparent overlay showcases a photorealistic parchment banner framed by twin rollers, delivering an elegant, rustic look. Two text lines let you present names and titles with clarity, while color controls help match your brand or project palette. The smooth, relaxed motion keeps attention on the information without distracting from your footage. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, documentaries, and event videos, it’s a versatile motion title designed to integrate seamlessly into any edit.