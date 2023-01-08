Travel Lower Third - 13

Showcase destinations with a crisp, modern lower third. This flat design overlay features a bold rounded title bar, a travel-themed icon, and playful accents that animate smoothly into place. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Optimized as a transparent overlay, it drops seamlessly over any footage, perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, event highlights, and YouTube content. Create polished location callouts and itinerary segments in seconds.