Travel Lower Third - 13
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
123exports
Showcase destinations with a crisp, modern lower third. This flat design overlay features a bold rounded title bar, a travel-themed icon, and playful accents that animate smoothly into place. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Optimized as a transparent overlay, it drops seamlessly over any footage, perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, event highlights, and YouTube content. Create polished location callouts and itinerary segments in seconds.
Pack (28)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock