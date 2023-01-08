Travel Lower Third - 5

Create crisp, readable location captions with a transparent lower third designed for clarity. This flat-design overlay features a recognizable map pin icon, clean typography, and smooth slide-in motion. Customize text, font, and colors to match your brand or video style. Ideal for travel content, event coverage, interviews, documentaries, and news segments—anywhere you need to identify places on screen without blocking your footage. The minimal layout keeps attention on your message while remaining elegant and unobtrusive.