Travel Lower Third - 7

Showcase locations with a stylish travel lower third. This transparent overlay features flat-design mountain layers and subtle hiker silhouettes, delivering a modern, minimal look that pairs well with any footage. Customize headline and subtitle, tweak colors and fonts, and drop it over your edits for instant polish. Smooth slide-in animations and a calm pace keep the focus on your message. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, destination guides, and adventure content where clear location titling matters.