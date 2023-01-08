Travel Lower Third - 15

Elevate your travel videos with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features a flat-design compass icon, playful letter-by-letter title reveals, and dotted circular accents for extra polish. Customize fonts, colors, and text to highlight destinations, names, or key details without distracting from your footage. Ideal for vlogs, tourism promos, guides, and location callouts, it fits seamlessly over any 16:9 video. Fast to edit and ready to export, it’s a stylish way to add professional branding and informative captions to your travel content.