Travel Lower Third - 16

Showcase destinations with a clean, playful travel lower third. This transparent overlay features a sunglasses icon, location pins, and a dashed route that draws on, paired with a bold title and optional subtitle. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand or vlog. The flat, minimal design keeps footage in focus while adding clear context and personality. Perfect for travel vlogs, tourism promos, guides, and itinerary videos. Drop it over any clip to label locations, add captions, or introduce segments with a bright, summery vibe.