Travel Lower Third - 20

Give your videos a polished, handcrafted touch with a playful lower third overlay. This transparent design features a bold headline panel with diagonal hatching, plus a matching sublabel strip tailored for usernames or tags. The animation slides in with staggered timing and a subtle bounce for personality, then exits cleanly to keep focus on your footage. Easily customize text and colors to match any brand or content style. Ideal for vlogs, travel clips, tutorials, interviews, and social content where clarity and charm matter.