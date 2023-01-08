Travel Lower Third - 6

Add a playful travel touch to your videos with this signpost lower third. The transparent overlay drops in with a bouncy motion and features three arrow-shaped boards for clear titles or destinations. Enjoy a clean flat design, vibrant colors, and full control over fonts, text, and hues. Perfect for vlogs, tourism content, itineraries, destination guides, and social videos. Place it over any footage to label locations, segments, or chapters without blocking your scene. Quick to brand, easy to read, and built to pop.