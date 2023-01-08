Travel Lower Third - 1

Showcase destinations with a clean, transparent lower third that drops seamlessly over any footage. This flat, minimal design features an animated map pin and a playful route line that underlines your headline while a subtitle adds helpful context. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or series. Perfect for travel vlogs, city guides, documentaries, and YouTube intros where you want to label locations with clarity and style. Lightweight and intuitive, it’s an eye-catching callout that stays out of the way while delivering essential information.