Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Travel Lower Third - 1 - Original - Poster image

Travel Lower Third - 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Location
Minimal
Location pin
Travel path
1.5Kexports
rating
Showcase destinations with a clean, transparent lower third that drops seamlessly over any footage. This flat, minimal design features an animated map pin and a playful route line that underlines your headline while a subtitle adds helpful context. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or series. Perfect for travel vlogs, city guides, documentaries, and YouTube intros where you want to label locations with clarity and style. Lightweight and intuitive, it’s an eye-catching callout that stays out of the way while delivering essential information.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us