Travel Lower Third - 21

Bring clarity to your videos with a clean, speech‑bubble lower third. This transparent overlay features a minimal flat design and bold, legible typography. Smooth, friendly motion introduces your title, perfect for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and promos. Easily adjust text, choose your font, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The call‑out style pointer helps direct attention to people, places, or on‑screen details without blocking the shot. Designed to be quick to customize and easy to read, it’s a versatile motion title that works across many content types and editing workflows.