Travel Lower Third - 2
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
481exports
Add polished destination labels to your videos with this transparent travel lower third. A bold map icon and location pin pair with a playful write-on headline and clean subtitle, all in a modern flat design. Perfect for vlogs, tourism promos, guides, and event recaps. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand, then drop the overlay onto any 16:9 footage. The two‑column layout keeps details readable while the dynamic in/out animation adds energy without distraction.
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