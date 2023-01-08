Travel Lower Third - 2

Add polished destination labels to your videos with this transparent travel lower third. A bold map icon and location pin pair with a playful write-on headline and clean subtitle, all in a modern flat design. Perfect for vlogs, tourism promos, guides, and event recaps. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand, then drop the overlay onto any 16:9 footage. The two‑column layout keeps details readable while the dynamic in/out animation adds energy without distraction.