Travel Lower Third - 9

Give your travel content a charming lift with a playful airplane towing a waving banner title. This flat-design, transparent lower third overlays any footage without blocking the scene. It’s perfect for location callouts, itinerary highlights, or vlog chapters. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-in motion and spinning propeller add lively character while keeping the focus on your message. Ideal for travel creators, tourism promos, and destination guides.