Travel Lower Third - 3
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
198exports
Showcase destinations with a playful, transparent travel lower third. This flat design features a stylized globe, animated location pins, and a dashed route that draws on for instant context. The headline appears clearly and is easy to customize to match your brand. Perfect for vlogs, travel guides, tourism promos, and social videos, it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Update text and colors in seconds and keep viewers focused on your message without covering the scene.
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