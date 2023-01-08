Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Travel Lower Third - 25 - Original - Poster image

Travel Lower Third - 25

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Travel
Camera
Minimal
Digital banner
29exports
rating
Add polished location captions to your videos with this transparent travel lower third. A clean camera icon pairs with a sleek banner featuring a subtle world map, creating an elegant, minimal overlay. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or destination style. The smooth slide-in motion and tidy composition keep attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, and destination guides, this versatile lower third elevates your visuals with a professional, modern look.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us