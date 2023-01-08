Travel Lower Third - 25

Add polished location captions to your videos with this transparent travel lower third. A clean camera icon pairs with a sleek banner featuring a subtle world map, creating an elegant, minimal overlay. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or destination style. The smooth slide-in motion and tidy composition keep attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, and destination guides, this versatile lower third elevates your visuals with a professional, modern look.