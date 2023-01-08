Travel Lower Third - 11

Give your travel videos a polished finish with a playful lower third overlay. This transparent graphic combines flat 2D design, hot‑air balloon icons, and smooth write‑on accents for a friendly, modern look. Easily personalize the headline, pick your brand fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match any destination or series style. The lightweight animation is designed to sit neatly over footage without distracting from your story, making it ideal for vlogs, travel agencies, tourism promos, or guides. Drop it onto your edit, customize, and elevate your captions with cheerful motion and vibrant character.