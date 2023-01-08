Travel Lower Third - 28

Showcase places beautifully with a playful lower third that layers seamlessly over your footage. A stylized road, a cruising van, and a directional sign create a friendly, travel‑ready title overlay. Personalize the headline, font and colors of the sign, road details and vehicle to match your brand or video style. Perfect for travel vlogs, tourism promos, road‑trip documentaries and location IDs. The transparent design keeps attention on your content while delivering clear, readable titles. Drop it onto any clip and hit the road with a fun, memorable on‑screen label.