Travel Lower Third - 18

Design polished lower thirds in seconds. This transparent overlay features bold headline typography, a compact rounded label for subtitles, and smooth slide-in animation that stays out of the way of your footage. Its minimal, flat design adapts to any brand, with fully editable text, fonts, and colors. Perfect for interviews, travel vlogs, presentations, and promos where clarity and style matter. Add crisp identification, locations, or quick notes without distracting from your visuals.