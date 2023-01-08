Travel Lower Third - 14

Enhance your travel videos with a stylish lower third inspired by real boarding passes. This transparent overlay features a clean, minimal ticket design that frames your destination info with a barcode detail and layered paper texture. Customize headline, subtitle and additional details, adjust fonts and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-in animation stays unobtrusive over footage, making it ideal for vlogs, destination guides, tourism ads, and documentaries. Drop it over any 16:9 edit to instantly add a professional travel identity without distracting from your story.