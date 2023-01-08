Travel Lower Third - 12

Give your travel videos a polished touch with this playful lower third. The clean flat design features a paper plane, travel icon accents, and a bold title bar that showcases your location with a clear subtitle. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits perfectly over footage without blocking the action. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand or series. Ideal for vlogs, destination guides, documentaries, and tourism content, this lower third helps your audience instantly know where the story is headed.