Travel Lower Third - 23

Showcase locations, quotes, and captions with a sleek travel-themed lower third. This transparent overlay features a clean world map backdrop, bold quotation marks, and a minimal, flat-design banner that keeps focus on your message. Animate text in with smooth kinetic typography, and tailor the look using simple color and font controls. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, tours, and destination promos, it sits neatly over footage without stealing the scene. Create polished titles that feel professional and easy to read—fast.