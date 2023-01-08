Travel Lower Third - 17

Showcase destinations with a crisp, flat-design lower third built for travel content. This transparent overlay features an animated airplane, a dashed route, and a bold location pin to highlight places with clarity. Two text lines give you a headline and subline for names, tags, or quick notes. Smooth slide-ins and a write-on path keep motion friendly and readable. Perfect for travel vlogs, tourism promos, documentaries, and city guides. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and export a polished, eye-catching location callout in seconds.