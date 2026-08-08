Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Arcane Book - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

The Arcane Book - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Fantasy
Intro
Book
Books & Publishing
15exports
rating
Unleash an arcane brand reveal with a mystical tome that slides from a shelf, opens, and illuminates your logo amid glowing particles and parchment textures. This fantasy logo animation blends atmospheric lighting, dust motes, and warm earth tones for a mysterious, cinematic feel. Ideal for authors, publishers, game studios, or any creator seeking a book‑themed opener or closer. Customize headline, logo, colors, and tagline to match your identity, and let page‑turn motion draw viewers into your story. Perfect as an intro or outro that feels handcrafted, timeless, and beautifully magical.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us