Instagram Promo - Vertical

Showcase your Instagram with a polished social media promo. This template features a profile avatar ring, editable stats, a bold follow CTA, and a smooth carousel of post cards with playful like animations. Personalize images, captions, colors, and links to match your brand. Clean, minimal design and fluid motion make your message clear and engaging across horizontal, vertical, or square formats. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies looking to boost visibility, drive engagement, and convert viewers into followers.