Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Promo - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Instagram Promo - Vertical

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 19 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Instagram
Social Media Promo
Minimal
27.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your Instagram with a polished social media promo. This template features a profile avatar ring, editable stats, a bold follow CTA, and a smooth carousel of post cards with playful like animations. Personalize images, captions, colors, and links to match your brand. Clean, minimal design and fluid motion make your message clear and engaging across horizontal, vertical, or square formats. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies looking to boost visibility, drive engagement, and convert viewers into followers.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us