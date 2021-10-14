Instagram Stories

Create eye‑catching Instagram promos with a clean, vertical design that mirrors the platform experience. This minimal, flat‑UI template showcases a profile header, photo grid, and swipeable post cards with smooth scroll, typed titles, follow CTA and playful like‑heart pops. Swap images, edit text and URLs, and tailor colors and fonts to fit your brand. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies promoting accounts, campaigns or announcements on social media. Export in 9:16 for stories, reels or ads and drive engagement with a familiar, modern interface.