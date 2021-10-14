Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Stories - Original - Poster image

Instagram Stories

00:23 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 14 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Instagram
Social Media Promo
Minimal
4.9Kexports
rating
Create eye‑catching Instagram promos with a clean, vertical design that mirrors the platform experience. This minimal, flat‑UI template showcases a profile header, photo grid, and swipeable post cards with smooth scroll, typed titles, follow CTA and playful like‑heart pops. Swap images, edit text and URLs, and tailor colors and fonts to fit your brand. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies promoting accounts, campaigns or announcements on social media. Export in 9:16 for stories, reels or ads and drive engagement with a familiar, modern interface.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us