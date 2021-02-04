Instagram Live
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 images · 8 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
2.3Kexports
Promote your next livestream with a sleek, minimal smartphone mockup that recreates the Instagram Live experience. Authentic UI elements, floating reaction hearts, and comment panels bring social proof to your promo. Easily replace media, avatar and text to match your brand. Use it as a short promo, a punchy intro, or a clean outro that drives action. Perfect for creators, brands, and events seeking a polished social media promo with strong engagement cues.
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